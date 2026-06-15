Updated 15 June 2026 at 11:48 IST Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tragedy: 2 Pilots Killed, 3 Civilians Injured in PAF Training Jet Crash A routine military exercise turned catastrophic when a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of both pilots on board and left three civilians on the ground critically injured.