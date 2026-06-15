Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tragedy: 2 Pilots Killed, 3 Civilians Injured in PAF Training Jet Crash
A routine military exercise turned catastrophic when a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of both pilots on board and left three civilians on the ground critically injured.
- World News
- 1 min read
Mardan: A routine military exercise turned catastrophic when a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The tragic accident resulted in the loss of both pilots on board and left three civilians on the ground critically injured.
According to preliminary reports, the aircraft was on a standard operational training mission when it encountered difficulties coming down near a local roadway.
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The impact was severe, instantly killing the two pilots who were navigating the jet.