Kim Jong Un to Officially Designate His Daughter As Successor. Who Is North Korea's Next Leader Kim Ju Ae?
In January 2026, Kim Ju Ae was seen along with her parents at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are kept. Many suggested that this visit may be seen as a projection of her as the heir to her grandfather and father’s legacies.
New Delhi: North Korea President Kim Jong Un is set to officially designate his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as the nation's next leader, reports suggested. Kim Ju Ae, believed to be only 13, made her first public appearance in 2022 at a long-range missile test and has since accompanied her father.
Constant At Most Public Events
Following her first appearance in 2022, Kim Ju Ae has often been spotted along with her father at major military events, at domestic project inspections, while receiving foreign dignitaries, on factory visits, as well as a summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 2025.
According to foreign policy experts, Kim Ju Ae’s presence at these high-profile events indicates that her father has started seeking her input on key policy matters. It is expected that Kim Jong Un may formalise his succession plans at the Workers’ Party congress in late February.
Her Elevation
Many observers have stated that Kim Ju Ae may be first appointed as the First Secretary of the Central Committee, which is the party's second-most tallest position. However, as per party rules, members should at least 18 years to be eligible.
There are several reports that suggest that Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, may have an older son and a younger third child whose gender is unknown.
Some reports suggest that state media now refers to her as 'beloved' or ‘great person of guidance,’ but has never confirmed that she would be her father's successor. The island nation has also released postage stamps featuring her along with her father.
Break From Male Leadership
According to some foreign policy experts, this step to designate a ‘successor-designate’ may be an attempt to normalise the idea of accepting a woman leader in a culture which has usually been opposed to female leadership. North Korea has always been ruled by male members of the Kim family ever since it was founded in 1948, first by Kim Il Sung, then by Kim Jong Il, and now by Kim Jong Un. Kim Jong Un was officially named heir in 2010 at 26, two years after his father suffered a stroke. He assumed power following Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011.
