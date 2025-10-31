Updated 31 October 2025 at 01:17 IST
King Charles III Strips Prince Andrew Of 'Prince' Title And Orders Eviction From Royal Lodge
King Charles III formally stripped his brother, Prince Andrew, of his Prince title and honours, and ordered his eviction from Royal Lodge over the Epstein scandal.
London: King Charles III, the reigning monarch, in exercise of royal power, has moved ahead to sever his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, from his last remaining hereditary honours. According to an official announcement from Buckingham Palace, the monarch has not only initiated a formal process to remove all of Prince Andrew's remaining styles, titles, and honours, but has also served him with a formal notice to vacate his royal residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Through a public declaration, the royal residence confirmed that Andrew's new designation will be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, no longer holding the title of a Prince. As per information, the action is a direct consequence of revelations concerning Andrew’s ties to the convicted American sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Further details regarding the eviction of Prince Andrew are awaited.
