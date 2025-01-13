King Charles ‘Saddened’ by Lack of Relationship Archie and Lilibet, Royal Expert Claims

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California, the couple has kept a distance from the royal family. | Image: AP

New Delhi, India: A royal expert has revealed that King Charles is deeply saddened by his strained relationship with his two youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California, the couple has kept a distance from the royal family, which has led to Charles being “hardly able to know” his grandchildren.

Jennie Bond, a well-known royal commentator, shared her thoughts with The Mirror, stating that the separation from Archie and Lilibet must be a significant source of sorrow for the king. “It must remain a great sadness to the king to be so distant from his two US-based grandchildren — he hardly knows them, and there’s no prospect of that changing anytime soon,” Bond explained.

She added that the early years of a child’s life are “so magical,” and that the king’s inability to be involved in those moments must be particularly painful.

Although Charles has met Archie a few times, his only encounter with Lilibet occurred during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Additionally, the king has seen Meghan only once since she and Harry stepped away from their royal roles. Bond speculated that Charles is committed to building a relationship with the children, even if he is largely unable to do so in person. “Maybe, behind the scenes, Harry and Meghan have sent pictures to the king,” she suggested.

The issue of distant relationships with grandchildren is not unique to King Charles.

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., has also expressed his longing to meet his grandchildren.

Thomas, who has never met Archie and Lilibet, made a public “deathbed plea” in April 2023 due to his health concerns. In an interview ahead of his 80th birthday in July 2024, he stated, “I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage.”