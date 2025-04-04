King Charles ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ Performance On Carrot Serenade Charms Windsor Castle Guests | VIDEO

King Charles brought the house down at a Windsor Castle reception celebrating the UK's community music contributors with his delightful and whimsical gesture. The monarch showcased his creative side by performing the beloved nursery rhyme "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" using a carrot as a makeshift instrument.

The King's impromptu performance was made possible by a unique gift from the London Vegetable Orchestra, a carrot carefully crafted into a recorder. The innovative ensemble, known for their creative approach to music-making, presented the King with the vegetable instrument, which he skillfully used to bring the classic tune to life.

The reception at Windsor Castle was held to honor the outstanding contributions of community music groups across the UK. The event brought together musicians, educators, and community leaders to recognise the positive impact of music on local communities. King Charles's lighthearted performance added a touch of warmth and humour to the evening's festivities.

King's Passion For Music

King Charles's love for music is well-documented, and his performance at the Windsor Castle reception showcased his creative enthusiasm. The monarch's ability to think outside the box and have fun with music was evident in his use of the carrot recorder. His unconventional approach to music-making resonated with the audience, highlighting the joy and accessibility of music.

Delightful Evening At Windsor Castle