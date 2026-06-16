Knicks’ Historic 53-Year Title Celebration Spoiled by Riots in New York's Times Square; 63 Arrested

The New York Knicks' historic NBA championship victory, their first in 53 years, was quickly overshadowed on Saturday night as massive street celebrations descended into dangerous rioting and violence across New York City. What began as a historic sports milestone rapidly turned into a chaotic public safety crisis.

Gunfire and Stabbing in Times Square

Times Square, the central hub for thousands of jubilant basketball fans, became the scene of sheer panic. A viral video captured the terrifying moment at least seven gunshots rang out near the busy intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway. The gunfire sent hundreds of fleeing revelers scrambling for cover. A 17-year-old boy was shot during the commotion. Because the dense crowds completely blocked incoming emergency vehicles, police officers had to rush the injured teenager to a nearby hospital in a patrol car.

In addition to the shooting, authorities confirmed that four people were stabbed as the celebratory energy turned hostile. Another viral clip from the scene showed NYPD officers tackling a man to the ground and recovering a loaded firearm.

Widespread Destruction and Attacks on Police

As the night progressed, pockets of the crowd began intentionally destroying property and targeting law enforcement. Rioters attacked police cruisers with bats, shattering windshields, and ultimately set five police vehicles and five school buses on fire.

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The destroyed buses were part of a fleet hired by the city government to transport fans to local World Cup matches. Witnesses reported seeing individuals climbing onto the roofs of the yellow school buses, breaking inside, and sitting in the driver's seats before one of the vehicles was completely engulfed in flames.

Amid the fights and illegal fireworks, fans climbed lamp posts and traffic lights. The violence left ten police officers injured, including one officer who was punched in the face and another who was struck by a flying glass bottle.

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The NYPD confirmed that 63 individuals were arrested during the unrest. Many of those detained face serious charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and assault on a police officer.

A Bitter Ending to a Historic Victory

The widespread disorder cast a dark shadow over what was otherwise a monumental achievement for the legendary NBA franchise. Prior to Saturday night, the Knicks had not won the Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1973.

The team had experienced a long championship drought, failing to even reach the NBA Finals since 1999. This year's series marked only their third finals appearance since their consecutive championship-round losses in 1994 to the Houston Rockets and in 1999 to the San Antonio Spurs, the very team they defeated on Saturday night to clinch the title.