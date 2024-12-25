Knife-Wielding Man Stabs 2 In Random Attack At NYC's Grand Central Station On Christmas Eve

New York: At least two people were stabbed after a knife-wielding maniac went on a stabbing rampage in New York City's Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve, causing grievous injuries to both of them. The incident, which took place in a crowded place, resulted in chaotic situation at the scene. Reports suggested that a 28-year-old man slashed two strangers with a knife in the seemingly random attack just after 10 pm at the busy tourist hotspot.