Labor Party Wins Australia's Elections, Prime Minister Albanese Set To Return For Second Term

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to return as the Prime Minister for a second term after his Labor Party won the general elections on Saturday.

The Australian Electoral Commission's early projections gave the ruling centre-left-leaning party 70 seats and 24 seats to the conservative Liberal Party headed by Peter Dutton in the 150-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber where parties need a majority to form governments.

Counting of votes is still underway but national broadcasters have predicted a clear majority for Albanese's party.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is likely to address party gatherings in Sydney and Brisbane shortly after the formal declaration of results by the Australian Electoral Commission, to celebrate the party's victory. Opposition leader Peter Dutton will also address his party members to concede his defeat.

Anthony Albanese. Image: AP

Liberal Party's Dutton has lost his own seat, Dickson, in Brisbane to Labor Party's Ali France. This is France's third victory against Dutton after 2019 and 2022.

Albanese will be the first Australian prime minister to return to office, in two decades. Former Prime Minister John Howard, a liberal leader, had achieved this feat 21 years ago.

Albanese's victory comes amid Donald Trump 's tariff hike making political analysts curious to know if voters would accept or reject Albanese's handling of the change in the economic situation.

Albanese had severely criticized Trump's tariffs and said they are harmful for global economy.

Focusing on rising inflation and cost of living as major issues for Australians in his election campaign, Albanese promised better life for individuals and improve the healthcare system.