Landslide Snaps Bridge in China, Truck Left Hanging Over 100-Meter Drop

World News: A shocking news is coming from Guizhou province of China, where a cargo truck was left teetering on the edge of a collapsed highway bridge after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

The incident happened on the Houzi River Bridge, a part of the G76 Xiarong highway in Sandu County, on June 24.

The truck had just enough time to brake before the road gave way beneath it. Its cab ended up suspended over a 100-metre drop, with the driver trapped inside.

Dramatic footage shows the vehicle hanging precariously, its rear wheels still gripping the intact portion of the bridge while the front dangled into the deep valley.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and successfully pulled the driver to safety. No injuries were reported in this accident.

Authorities later confirmed that the collapse was caused by a landslide that broke the bridge’s support columns after days of heavy rainfall.