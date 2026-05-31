‘Largely Finalised’ To ‘Back To Draft’: Trump Returns Iran Deal For Tougher Terms On Hormuz, Uranium

Washington: Days after declaring a proposed agreement with Tehran "largely finalised", US President Donald Trump has reportedly returned the draft text for extensive modifications, extending the diplomatic process and injecting fresh ambiguity into efforts aimed at halting the confrontation.

According to CNN, Trump requested tougher provisions on Iran's nuclear commitments and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with advisers.

The US President has reportedly also expressed concern over the extent of financial relief that could be offered to Tehran under any agreement, wary of comparisons with the Obama-era nuclear deal, which he has repeatedly criticised as too lenient.

The latest round of changes comes a week after Trump said the deal was "largely finalised" and indicated that an end to hostilities was imminent.

Advertisement

Since then, US officials have signalled progress towards an agreement that would halt fighting, reopen the strait, and allow for further detailed negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.

However, despite Trump stating he would make a "final determination" during Friday's meeting and outlining some conditions on social media, the two-hour session concluded without a decision.

Advertisement

In his message, Trump said the US would seize Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and destroy it, though Iran has consistently said it is not discussing details of its nuclear programme under the current talks.

Trump also said there had been no discussion of exchanging money as part of the deal, while Iran has said financial provisions must be included in any agreement.

How these differences will be resolved remains unclear as negotiations continue over the wording of the deal.

Earlier, Axios also reported that Trump had sought revisions to the proposed agreement, including tougher language on the reopening of Hormuz in the deal with Iran.

The legislative leadership in Tehran has responded to the development with firm rhetoric. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that no agreement with the US would be approved until Tehran's "rights" are secured, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"The soldiers of the diplomatic battlefield have no trust in the words and promises of the enemy. What matters to us are tangible achievements that we must obtain, in exchange for which we will fulfil our commitments," Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.