LATAM Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Door Ripped Off At Easter Island Airport, Aircraft Stranded At World’s Most Isolated Airport

Easter Island: A LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has been left out of service at Mataveri Airport on Easter Island after its main cabin door was torn off while the jet was parked on the apron. The aircraft, which was in service for around 12 years, had landed at Mataveri Airport from Santiago International Airport on May 29 before the mishap occurred.

According to reports, the incident happened at one of the most isolated commercial airfields on the planet. Mataveri Airport sits in the South Pacific, around 3759 km west of mainland Chile, and has no passenger boarding bridges.

The preliminary details suggested that the aircraft was standing on a remote stand when ground staff placed mobile stairs against the second left-side passenger door for disembarkation. The jet then appears to have rolled backwards while the stairs were still attached. That motion put heavy strain on the door frame and the entire door assembly came away from the fuselage, landing on top of the stairs. According to officials, no passengers, crew, or airport staff were hurt during the incident, which ripped away the door of the aircraft. The PYOK flagged that the flight from Santiago had already been completed when the accident occurred.

The airport officials contested that the challenge for LATAM is less about sourcing a replacement door and more about where the aircraft is stuck. Easter Island’s extreme isolation makes moving specialist parts, tools and engineers far harder than at a major hub.

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It is being claimed that the engineers must first establish whether the carbon-fiber composite fuselage suffered any structural damage. Further, if the issue is confined to the door and its fittings, a fix may be manageable, but if the fuselage itself is affected, inspections will be more complicated and could require equipment not available on the island. The industry experts suggested that LATAM might request permission for a ferry flight to Santiago so Boeing and Chilean regulators can assess the jet at a proper maintenance base, but that would need careful safety analysis given the long stretch of ocean between the island and the mainland.

Recovery Options Under Review

The officials are weighing multiple scenarios to fix the damage and ensure that the aircraft rolls back into service. As per experts, one option is to fly a replacement door and specialised technicians to Easter Island and carry out repairs on site. Another is to fit a temporary structural solution that would let the aircraft return to Chile under strict operating limits. The aviation experts stressed that any ferry flight will need rigorous engineering checks because of the overwater distance involved.

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