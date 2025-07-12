Laura Loomer Claims FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino May Resign Over Epstein Files Dispute

New Delhi: Journalist Laura Loomer claimed that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is on the verge of resigning over his alleged dissatisfaction with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Loomer alleged that Bongino has taken a leave of absence as of July 11 and is considering stepping down unless Bondi is removed by President Trump or resigns from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Source tells me it’s very likely that Bongino resigns from the FBI unless Pam Bondi is FIRED by President Trump or resigns from the DOJ,” Loomer wrote.

However, no official statement from Bongino, the FBI, or the DOJ has corroborated this claim. As of now, Loomer remains the sole source of this report.

The controversy intensified after the DOJ released a memo on July 6, stating that no further information would be made public regarding the FBI’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The memo also explicitly denied the existence of a so-called “client list” allegedly tied to Epstein’s trafficking network and rejected claims that any such list was used for blackmail purposes.

The decision reignited widespread speculation and frustration among both the public and some political figures, many of whom have long called for greater transparency in the Epstein case

In a series of posts, Loomer accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of obstructing transparency and claimed that both FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Bongino were “livid” over her handling of the Epstein files and the DOJ memo.

These statements have not been independently verified, and neither Patel nor Bongino have issued public remarks addressing Loomer’s assertions.

Epstein Case: A Recap

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier with high-profile political and celebrity connections, was first convicted in 2008 for procuring a minor for prostitution.