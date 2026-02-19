'Law Must Take Its Course': King Charles' First Reaction After Brother Andrew's Arrest in Epstein-Linked Case

'Law Must Take Its Course': King Charles Breaks Silence on Brother Andrew's Arrest in Epstein-Linked Case | Image: AP

King Charles has issued a statement expressing “deepest concern” following the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He began by acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations and the gravity of the moment.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

Further, stressing that the matter must be handled through proper legal channels, underlining the importance of due process.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

The King also assured that the Royal Family would cooperate fully with the investigation, and making his position clear, he emphasised that the law should proceed without interference and said he would not comment further while the investigation is underway.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”

He concluded by reiterating his commitment to public service despite the personal crisis.

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

UK's Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the UK’s former Duke of York, was arrested on Thursday, which also marked his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

It is alleged that Andrew passed confidential official information to convicted sex offender and late American financier Jeffrey Epstein. The development has once again brought global attention to Andrew’s past association with Epstein.

In a statement, police said, “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

Officers are currently conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Thames Valley Police, which did not name Andrew in its official statement, said, “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.”