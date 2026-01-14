'Leave Iran at the Earliest': Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory to Nationals

New Delhi/Tehran: In view of the evolving security situation in Iran, the Government of India has advised all Indian nationals currently in the country to leave at the earliest using available means of transport, including commercial flights. The advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday, in continuation of an earlier advisory released on January 5, 2025.

The Embassy said the advisory applies to all categories of Indian nationals in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists. It reiterated that Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, remain in constant touch with the Indian Embassy and closely monitor local media for further developments.

Indian nationals have also been urged to keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identification papers, readily available at all times. The Embassy has asked those requiring any assistance to immediately contact its emergency helplines.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has shared multiple emergency contact numbers and an official email ID to ensure timely support. Additionally, all Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the Embassy have been requested to do so through the designated MEA registration portal.

The advisory comes amid reports of sporadic unrest and public demonstrations in several parts of Iran, prompting concerns over the safety of foreign nationals. While no immediate evacuation plan has been announced, officials indicated that contingency measures are in place should the security situation deteriorate further.

According to official estimates, several thousand Indian nationals are currently residing in Iran, including a sizeable number of students enrolled in medical and religious institutions. The Embassy has urged them to keep their families in India informed about their location and travel plans.

The MEA reiterated that further updates will be issued as the situation develops and advised Indian citizens to rely only on official communication channels for verified information, avoiding rumours and unverified social media posts.