'International Law Applies to All States, Without Exception': UN Secretary General on West Asia

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday strongly reaffirmed the universality of international law, stating that it applies to all States without exception amid rising global tensions and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Guterres said," International law applies to all States, without exception. Respect for its rules is not optional. Without it, instability spreads, mistrust deepens & conflicts spiral out of control. This is not the moment to retreat from international law. It is the moment to reaffirm it."

He further emphasised that in an increasingly fragmented world marked by sharper power competition, international law remains indispensable.

"In a world moving toward greater fragmentation & sharper power competition, international law is indispensable. Without it, instability spreads, mistrust deepens & conflicts spiral out of control. This applies everywhere - and it applies urgently to the conflict in the Middle East," Guterres added in another post.

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The UN chief's remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions and continued violence in West Asia, underscoring the need for all nations to uphold the rules-based international order.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric earlier noted that although no formal agreement was reached, the discussions represented a constructive step and reflected the seriousness of engagement by both parties.

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The release stated that, while no agreement was reached at the talks hosted by Pakistan between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, the discussions themselves underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue.

"Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight, and the Secretary-General calls on the talks to continue constructively for an agreement to be reached," Dujarric said in a statement.

He further reiterated that the ceasefire must be fully preserved and that all violations must stop, urging all parties involved to adhere strictly to international commitments.

The UN also expressed gratitude to mediators Pakistan, which hosted the discussions, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye for their diplomatic efforts, and called on the international community to support continued engagement.

The statement also said that the Secretary-General stressed that all parties to this conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.

It was noted that some 20,000 seafarers had been caught up in this conflict and were stranded on ships, facing worsening conditions.

The UN highlighted that disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz had already contributed to global economic instability, including rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and increased food insecurity due to impacts on fertiliser transport and fuel supplies.

The disruption of fertiliser and its inputs further exacerbated food insecurity for millions of vulnerable people around the world, adding to the rising cost of living due to impacts from fuel, transportation, and supply chain disruptions.

With that in mind, the Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Jorge Moreira da Silva, working with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the International Chamber of Commerce, continued engaging extensively with relevant parties to design and operationalize the mechanism announced for the Strait of Hormuz on 27 March.