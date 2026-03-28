Left Guessing And Confused, 'Mediator' Pakistan Admits It Doesn't Know Its Own Role In US-Iran Peace Talks | WATCH

Islamabad: Even as speculation grows over Pakistan’s role in backchannel diplomacy between the United States and Iran, fresh statements from Islamabad have introduced ambiguity, with the Foreign Office stopping short of confirming any formal mediation effort.

During a recent media briefing, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi refrained from clearly defining Islamabad’s role whether as a mediator, facilitator, or merely a messenger in the ongoing indirect engagement between Washington and Tehran. The spokesperson said he had “no information” on whether Islamabad physically or digitally conveyed the US proposal to Tehran. He also admitted uncertainty over whether a reported 15-point proposal from the US had been formally conveyed to Iran, either physically or digitally.

“I’m not aware of what physically or digitally transpired through Pakistan,” the spokesperson said, adding that the focus should move “beyond these details” toward broader peace efforts.

The remarks come at a time when multiple reports indicate that Pakistan has been actively relaying messages between the two sides as part of backchannel diplomacy aimed at de-escalating the conflict. Islamabad had earlier positioned itself as a key conduit for communication, with officials confirming that indirect talks were underway through message exchanges.

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Contradictions With Earlier Claims

The remarks mark a shift in tone from earlier indications by Pakistani officials suggesting active diplomatic engagement. Previously, authorities had acknowledged that messages were being exchanged between Washington and Tehran through indirect channels, with Pakistan reportedly helping bridge communication gaps amid heightened tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Earlier in a post on X, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that “US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan”, adding that a 15-point US framework had been shared and is under Iranian deliberation, while the “brotherly countries of Turkey and Egypt” are supporting the effort.

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Pakistani officials have also avoided formal labels, with Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi saying the country is offering its “good offices” and acting as a facilitator while stressing that diplomacy in such moments requires discretion, patience and confidentiality, and that the objective remains de-escalation, cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.

Washington Rules Out Islamabad Talks

Adding to the ambiguity, Washington has reportedly ruled out the possibility of hosting any direct talks in Islamabad, citing security concerns. This comes despite earlier indications that Pakistan had offered to host negotiations between the US and Iran.

Addressing reports that Washington hesitated to consider Islamabad as a venue for talks due to security concerns, the spokesperson firmly rejected the claim. “Pakistan is very safe and secure… I don’t think these concerns have any validity,” he said.

Ongoing Engagements With Iran

While declining to confirm specifics about message-passing, Islamabad did acknowledge ongoing diplomatic engagement with Iran at multiple levels.

The spokesperson revealed that, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Senior officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister, have engaged with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Diplomatic channels remain active, with ambassadors stationed in both capitals. However, when asked specifically about any interaction on the day of the briefing, the spokesperson said he had no immediate information, noting that updates may not have reached him yet.

A Quiet Role or Diplomatic Balancing Act?

The conflicting narratives suggest Pakistan’s attempt to maintain strategic ambiguity - maintaining informal channels of communication while avoiding overt positioning that could complicate its relations with either side.