'Left to Freeze to Death in a Blizzard': Two Smugglers Sentenced in US for Deaths of Indian Family in US-Canada Border Blizzard

Minnesota (US): Two men sentenced to prison for their role in an international human trafficking conspiracy that resulted in the death of an Indian family of four in the District of Minnesota, United States on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Two Smugglers Sentenced in US for Deaths of Indian Family in US-Canada Border

Two men have been sentenced in the District of Minnesota for their roles in an international human trafficking conspiracy that led to the tragic deaths of four Indian nationals, including two children, in January 2022.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, an Indian national formerly residing in Florida, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison. He will be deported from the US after serving his sentence.

Steve Anthony Shand, 50, of Florida, received six years and six months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Anthony Shand, Human Traffickers Sentenced

Human Trafficking Network

Patel and Shand were part of a large-scale human smuggling network that illegally transported Indian nationals from Canada into the US using fraudulent student visas. Patel organised the logistics, while Shand picked up migrants near the border and transported them to Chicago.

Tragic Deaths in the Blizzard

Despite warnings about extreme weather, Patel and Shand smuggled 11 individuals across the US-Canada border on foot during a severe blizzard. Among them was a family of four—two adults, an 11-year-old daughter, and a three-year-old son—who froze to death in Manitoba, Canada.

Indian family froze to death in Manitoba, Canada

Major Crackdown on Human Trafficking

Both men were convicted in November 2024 on multiple charges, including conspiracy to transport humans causing serious bodily injury and attempted transportation for financial gain.

“Patel and Shand endangered thousands of lives for their personal enrichment and are responsible for the deaths of two small children who froze to death on their watch,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This case demonstrates the grave danger associated with human smuggling operations. I thank the prosecutors and our law enforcement partners in the U.S. and in Canada who are working to secure the northern border and end the perilous smuggling of aliens into the United States.”

The US Department of Justice, in its press release, stressed the grave dangers of human smuggling, with U.S. and Canadian authorities working to secure the northern border and dismantle trafficking networks.

