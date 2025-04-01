Let Them Be Happy: Trump on Tiger Woods, Former Daughter-In-Law Vanessa's Relationship

On Tuesday, Donald Trump expressed his happiness for his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, and her new relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods, calling him a "fantastic guy."

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump shared, "Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and we have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger."

He added, "I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete, and he told me about it, and I said 'Tiger, that's good.'"

Trump, expressing his joy, said, "I'm very happy for both, I just, let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great."

Trump's remarks come after Woods, known for keeping his personal life private, confirmed his relationship with Vanessa on social media. He posted a picture of the two together with the caption, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side." Vanessa also shared a similar post, confirming the relationship.

Vanessa Trump divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said, "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Woods' personal life had been scrutinized in 2009 during a scandal that significantly impacted his career and ended his marriage to Elin Nordegren, the mother of his two children.