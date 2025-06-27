Let’s Fix Russia First: Donald Trump Told Vladimir Putin When He offered Help With Iran

Washington: Donald Trump has said that he told counterpart Vladimir Putin that he wanted to “fix Russia first” when the latter offered him help with Iran.

This is the second time Donald Trump has made remarks on his equation with Russian counterpart amid the Israel-Iran summit. Earlier, before leaving for NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, the US President shared that he told Vladimir Putin when the latter asked him for help with Iran.

Donald Trump told Vladimir Putin that he didn't need help with Iran but needed it with him, with respect to Ukraine. The US President has been trying to mediate a ceasefire and peace deal between Russia and Ukraine ever since his first day in the White House during his second term at the Oval office.

However, no significant breakthrough has come so far even though multiple direct and indirect meetings have taken place. Donald Trump has himself called Putin and Zelenskyy several times and tried to mediate but nothing has been materialised.

Donald Trump says will bomb Iran Again

Speaking on US B-2 bombers strike on nuclear facilities, Donald Trump said that he would bomb Iran again without question if it turns out that Tehran has uranium to the levels of enrichment to make a bomb.

When asked to respond on secret nuclear sites in Iran, Donald Trump said that both the nations are exhausted. “I think they are exhausted… Israel is exhausted.”

The US President claimed that they won the war. In a message for Iran's supreme leader Khamenei, Trump said, “…you are man of great faith. You should tell the truth. You got beat to hell. Israel was beat up, too. Iran and Israel are exhausted. The last thing Iran thinks about is nuclear. The place is such a mess.”

Donald Trump drops sanctions relief to Iran

Fumed after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's provocative remarks claiming that Iran won the war with Israel, US President Donald Trump in a long post on Truth Social said that he saved Khamenei from ugly death but he didn't even say Thank You adding that he was withdrawing sanctions relief to Tehran.

“Why would the so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” the US President said.