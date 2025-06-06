'Liar, Loser and Fraud Marshal': General Asim Munir Faces Global Humiliation on Times Square Billboard

New Delhi: Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir has come under sharp global criticism after a short video targeting him was played on a billboard in New York’s Times Square. The 49-second clip, displayed on June 4, labels Munir as a “fraud,” “liar,” and “loser,” and accuses him of holding “fake titles.”

The video quickly went viral online, with many users speculating that it was created by Pakistanis themselves. The clip appears to be part of an online protest against Munir's leadership, especially among supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a direct comparison, the video praises Imran Khan, calling him a leader who has been "illegally detained for two years," while slamming former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as someone who “will do anything for self-interest.”