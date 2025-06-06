'Liar, Loser and Fraud Marshal': General Asim Munir Faces Global Humiliation on Times Square Billboard

Republic World
Updated 6 June 2025 at 12:33 IST

A 49-second video targeting Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir was played on a Times Square billboard in New York, calling him a "fraud, liar, and loser". The video, reportedly made by Pakistanis, also praised Imran Khan and criticised Shehbaz Sharif, going viral amid tensions with India.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
New Delhi: Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir has come under sharp global criticism after a short video targeting him was played on a billboard in New York’s Times Square. The 49-second clip, displayed on June 4, labels Munir as a “fraud,” “liar,” and “loser,” and accuses him of holding “fake titles.”

The video quickly went viral online, with many users speculating that it was created by Pakistanis themselves. The clip appears to be part of an online protest against Munir's leadership, especially among supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a direct comparison, the video praises Imran Khan, calling him a leader who has been "illegally detained for two years," while slamming former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as someone who “will do anything for self-interest.”

This comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 innocent tourists, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 

Published 6 June 2025 at 12:33 IST