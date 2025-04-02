'Liberation Day' Tariffs: The 'Dirty 15' Nations Facing the Biggest Impact

Just a Day Away! World, Markets on Edge as Trump Prepares to Unveil Reciprocal Tariffs | Image: Republic

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is set to roll out his 'Liberation Day' tariffs on Wednesday, targeting a group of nations dubbed the "Dirty 15." These countries, which engage in high-volume trade with the US while already facing substantial tariffs, are expected to be hit hardest by the new policy. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously stated that the administration is particularly focused on this 15% of nations, given their significant trade ties and existing tariff burdens. His classification of them as the ‘Dirty 15’ highlights growing economic tensions, with global markets bracing for the potential fallout from these sweeping trade measures.

The ‘Dirty 15’: Most Affected Nations

Trump’s proposed tariffs target key US trading partners, particularly those with high export volumes to the country. Here’s a look at the 15 nations expected to be most affected by these measures:

China – The primary target, given the long-standing U.S.-China trade war. A fresh wave of tariffs could further strain economic relations.

Mexico – A major exporter of automobiles, electronics, and agricultural goods to the U.S., Mexico could suffer significantly.

Canada – The U.S.'s largest trade partner, Canada may see tariffs affecting its energy, automotive, and dairy industries.

Germany – As a major car exporter to the U.S., Germany could face severe economic repercussions.

Japan – Japan’s automobile and technology sectors may see tariffs disrupt their American market share.

South Korea – A key player in electronics and automobile manufacturing, South Korea’s trade with the U.S. could take a major hit.

India – With a growing export market to the U.S. in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT services, India could see disruptions.

Vietnam – Rapidly becoming a manufacturing hub, Vietnam’s reliance on U.S. exports could put it in a vulnerable position.

Taiwan – A leading exporter of semiconductors, Taiwan could see rising costs that impact its trade with the U.S.

France – The luxury goods and aerospace industries could be affected if Trump targets the EU with tariffs.

Italy – A major exporter of high-end fashion, machinery, and wine, Italy may see trade barriers hamper exports.

United Kingdom – Despite a strong alliance, the UK could face tariffs on key exports such as automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

Brazil – A leading supplier of agricultural products like soybeans and beef, Brazil may face setbacks in U.S. trade.

Thailand – Key sectors like automotive parts and electronics may see slowed exports due to new tariffs.

Malaysia – A rising hub for technology exports, Malaysia could be caught in the crossfire of the trade policy.

Global Impact

Economic analysts predict that these tariffs could not only disrupt global supply chains but also drive up costs for US consumers. Several nations have hinted at retaliatory tariffs, potentially igniting another global trade standoff.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) and economic leaders have voiced concerns, urging diplomacy over aggressive trade policies.

While Trump’s strategy aims to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce trade deficits, the real question remains: will these tariffs protect American workers or trigger economic instability worldwide?

For now, the global economy watches closely as Trump continues to push his agenda, leaving the fate of international trade hanging in the balance.

Trump Tariff Announcement | When and Where to Watch

Trump will reveal new tariff measures during his 'Make America Wealthy Again' press conference at the White House's Rose Garden on Wednesday at 4 PM ET (1:30 AM IST).

White House economic adviser Leavitt confirmed that the tariffs will take immediate effect following Trump’s announcement. However, according to Reuters, a 25% tariff on auto imports will be enforced from April 3.