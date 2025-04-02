'Liberation Day' Tariffs: The 'Dirty 15' Nations Facing the Biggest Impact

Updated April 2nd 2025, 16:26 IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is set to roll out his 'Liberation Day' tariffs on Wednesday, targeting a group of nations dubbed the "Dirty 15." These countries, which engage in high-volume trade with the US while already facing substantial tariffs, are expected to be hit hardest by the new policy. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously stated that the administration is particularly focused on this 15% of nations, given their significant trade ties and existing tariff burdens. His classification of them as the ‘Dirty 15’ highlights growing economic tensions, with global markets bracing for the potential fallout from these sweeping trade measures.
Trump’s proposed tariffs target key US trading partners, particularly those with high export volumes to the country. Here’s a look at the 15 nations expected to be most affected by these measures:
Economic analysts predict that these tariffs could not only disrupt global supply chains but also drive up costs for US consumers. Several nations have hinted at retaliatory tariffs, potentially igniting another global trade standoff.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) and economic leaders have voiced concerns, urging diplomacy over aggressive trade policies.
While Trump’s strategy aims to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce trade deficits, the real question remains: will these tariffs protect American workers or trigger economic instability worldwide?
For now, the global economy watches closely as Trump continues to push his agenda, leaving the fate of international trade hanging in the balance.
Trump will reveal new tariff measures during his 'Make America Wealthy Again' press conference at the White House's Rose Garden on Wednesday at 4 PM ET (1:30 AM IST).
White House economic adviser Leavitt confirmed that the tariffs will take immediate effect following Trump’s announcement. However, according to Reuters, a 25% tariff on auto imports will be enforced from April 3.
While specifics on the tariff structure and possible negotiations remain undisclosed, the press secretary noted that Trump is open to discussions. She remarked, “The president is always ready for a call or negotiation, but his priority is fixing past trade imbalances and securing a fair deal for American workers.”
