Libyan Army Chief Killed In Plane Crash Near Ankara After Official Turkey Visit

Ankara: Libya's Army Chief of Staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, and four others were killed in a tragic plane crash in Turkey near Ankara on Tuesday. According to reports, a Falcon 50 business jet carrying Libya's army chief of staff and others lost radio contact near Ankara, while returning from a trip to the Turkish capital. prompting a massive search operation. As per reports, the plane lost radio contact with Ankara's Esenboga airport shortly after takeoff on Tuesday evening, forcing the Turkish authorities to divert flights and initiate rescue teams.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah deemed the crash, which occurred on Tuesday, a tragic accident, expressing his condolences and praising the deceased officials for their service and dedication to their country.

It is being claimed that the plane, a Falcon 50 business jet, took off from Ankara's Esenboga airport at 8.10 pm local time, bound for Tripoli. However, radio contact was lost at 8.52 pm, and the crew had requested an emergency landing while flying over the Haymana district, around 74 km south of Ankara.

The Turkish authorities have reportedly located the wreckage of the plane about 2 km south of Kesikkavak village in the Haymana district. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the discovery, stating that the gendarmerie had found the wreckage.

Advertisement

Reports suggested the Libyan military chief was on a visit to Turkey's capital Ankara, where he had met with top officials, including Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Turkish military commanders. The purpose of his visit was not clear, but the analysts stated that Turkey has close ties with the UN-backed government in Tripoli, providing economic and military support.

The incident has shocked the diplomatic circles, with many praising Ahmed al-Haddad's dedication to his country. He was a dedicated military man, respected for his discipline and commitment to the law, and had played a prominent role in the uprising against former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Advertisement

In the meantime, a purported video clip has simultaneously surfaced on social media, capturing a massive flash of light in the area where the jet was last tracked.

Wreckage Found Scattered At Crash Site

Several purported video clips surfaced on social media, showing wreckage of the aircraft scattered at the crash site. According to reports, the Falcon 50 business jet took off from Ankara's Esenboga airport on Tuesday and lost radio contact after a few minutes of flight.

On receiving information, the Turkish authorities launched a search operation, with rescue teams and aircraft deployed to the area. The flight tracking data showed that other flights were diverted away from Esenboga airport, adding to concerns about the situation.