'Like an Angel' But 'As Tough as a Killer': Trump Praises PM Modi's Negotiating Skills in Bilateral Talks at G7 Summit

During a bilateral interaction on June 17, US President Donald Trump spoke highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, characterizing the Indian leader as both charismatic and exceptionally tough when it comes to negotiations. Addressing reporters in his trademark candid style, Trump shared his thoughts on Modi's personality and bargaining skills.

"He is the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He is like an angel," Trump remarked while referring to the Indian Prime Minister.

The Contrast Between Appearance and Strategy

However, the US President quickly contrasted Modi's pleasant appearance with his firm approach to handling complex issues. "But actually, he is as tough as a killer. He is a killer. But he looks so good, so he gets you by surprise," Trump stated, highlighting Modi's ability to combine a polite demeanor with a hard-nosed negotiating strategy.

These observations were made during broader discussions centered on India-US relations and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Advertisement

Assessing the US-India Defense Partnership

When questioned about the defense relationship between India and the United States during the same interaction, Trump described the ties as strong. He expressed immense confidence in the partnership, noting its strength despite the lack of a formal defense treaty. "I think it's a great relationship," Trump said. "I can tell you this, without having a contract. We don't have a contract. You have to write a contract."

A Strong Assurance of Support

The US President then made a striking declaration regarding America's commitment to India in the event of an external conflict. "But if they were attacked, we would be there to help them. How is that? Is that a good statement?" Trump said. Gesturing toward Modi, he added, "If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there."

Advertisement