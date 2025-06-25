Donald Trump Compares B-2 Bomber Strikes On Iran's Nuke Sites To Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima And Nagasaki

President Donald Trump in White House after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites. | Representational image | Image: AP

Netherlands: Donald Trump has compared US B-2 bomber strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, claiming the US attack helped bring a swift end to the Israel-Iran war.

“I don’t want to use Hiroshima as an example, I don’t want to use Nagasaki as an example, but it was essentially the same thing — it ended a war,” Trump remarked on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

In another statement, Donald Trump said, "This (B-2 strikes) ended the Israel-Iran war. If we didn’t take out the nuclear facilities, they would be fighting right now,” he added.

His comments came after multiple US media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, reported that the B-2 bombings had only a limited impact on Iran's nuclear sites.

The US President dismissed these reports as 'fake news,' criticising CNN and The New York Times for claiming that the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan merely delayed the nuclear program by a few months.

Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that the B-2 bombers strikes completely obliterated Iran's nuclear sites, pushing back Tehran's nuclear programme to decades.

The US President once again stressed that Iran just cannot have nuclear weapons, they just cannot have it.

The US strikes on Iran's nuke sites had come after Israel sought support from its strategic ally, alarming the world that if Iran succeeds in assembling a nuclear weapon, it would first strike on them.

IAEA suspects radioactive chemical release inside Iran's nuke sites after US strikes

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its letter to Iran's Foreign Minister Dr Abbas Araghchi suggested that there has been some localised radioactive as well as chemical release inside the affected facilities that contained nuclear material mainly uranium enriched to varying degrees but there has been no report of increased off-site radiation levels.

Atomic Energy Agency's also sought Dr Araghchi's support to resuming work on Iran's nuke sites after US strikes in order to asses the damage caused post B-2 bombings.

“Resuming cooperation with the IAEA is key to a successful diplomatic agreement to finally resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear activities. I’ve written to Foreign Minister Araghchi stressing the importance of us working together and proposing to meet soon,” Director General Grossi said.

What Donald Trump said after B-2 bombers strike on Iran's nuke sites?

Taking to his Truth Social page, US President Donald Trump said that very successful United States B-2 bombers completely obliterated Iran's nuclear sites.