‘Like I Got India And Pakistan…’: Donald Trump Claims Credit For Ceasefire Again, Hints At Brokering Israel-Iran Peace Deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind brokering peace between Israel and Iran, reiterating claims of him diffusing tensions between India and Pakistan, a remark repeatedly denied by India. Amid the ongoing conflict between the two Middle Eastern foes, Trump expressed confidence that a deal is achievable, drawing parallels with his intervention in conflicts between India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks." He again stressed on the significance of his role in preventing conflicts, saying, "During my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy... I stopped it." Trump also mentioned the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile River dam, claiming, "There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way."

The backdrop to Trump's statement is the recent escalation of violence between Israel and Iran. Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile strikes. The situation remains volatile, with both sides trading blows and rhetoric.

Claims And Reality

Donald Trump's assertion of brokering peace between India and Pakistan has been met with skepticism, particularly in India, where the government has clarified that the recent ceasefire was a result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries. However, despite denials at multiple global platforms of his claims, Donald Trump remains optimistic about his ability to facilitate peace in the Middle East.

"Likewise, we will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings are now taking place," Trump said, expressing his confidence in a swift resolution. He concluded his message with a call to action, "Make the Middle East Great Again!"

Situation On The Ground

The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in massive damage and loss of life. Iran has launched ballistic missile strikes against Israel, with reports indicating that 22 missiles hit Israeli targets. Israel has warned of broader strikes and advised Iranian civilians to evacuate arms factories.