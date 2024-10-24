sb.scorecardresearch
  • LinkedIn Slapped with 310 Million Euro Fine for Major Data Privacy Violations

Published 17:04 IST, October 24th 2024

LinkedIn Slapped with 310 Million Euro Fine for Major Data Privacy Violations

European Union regulators slapped LinkedIn on Thursday with a 310 million euro (USD 335 million) fine for violations of the bloc's stringent data privacy rules.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
LinkedIn Slapped with 310 Million Euro Fine for Major Data Privacy Violations | Image: Pixabay
17:04 IST, October 24th 2024