List of Nuclear Sites Hit In Iran Hit By Israeli Defence Forces

Updated 14 June 2025 at 15:06 IST
Tel Aviv: In a large-scale operation early Friday morning, Israel launched more than 100 airstrikes on key military and nuclear sites across Iran. The operation was named "Rising Lion" by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).
According to Israeli officials, over 330 munitions were dropped during the air raids, which mainly targeted nuclear infrastructure, senior Iranian military commanders and weapons development sites.
The airstrikes were launched from hundreds of kilometres away, with dozens of fighter jets flying nearly 1,500 km from Israel to Tehran, as confirmed by Israeli Air Force Chief Major General Tomer Bar.
Following the attacks, Iran responded by firing about 100 missiles at Israeli targets. Most of these were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system, with the help of the United States, as confirmed by American defence officials.
Here is the list of major nuclear locations in Iran that were reportedly hit during the Israeli airstrikes:
Located 135 miles southeast of Tehran, Natanz is Iran’s main nuclear enrichment site. It houses thousands of centrifuges used to enrich uranium, which is a key component for building nuclear weapons.
The Fordo plant, around 60 miles southwest of Tehran, is built deep inside a mountain to protect it from air attacks. It has been a critical location in Iran’s nuclear programme.
The centre in Isfahan is a major hub of Iran’s nuclear research. It houses three Chinese-designed reactors and employs thousands of scientists involved in nuclear technology development. It was hit in the second wave of strikes by Israel.
Published 14 June 2025 at 14:47 IST