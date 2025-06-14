List of Nuclear Sites Hit In Iran Hit By Israeli Defence Forces

Tel Aviv: In a large-scale operation early Friday morning, Israel launched more than 100 airstrikes on key military and nuclear sites across Iran. The operation was named "Rising Lion" by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

According to Israeli officials, over 330 munitions were dropped during the air raids, which mainly targeted nuclear infrastructure, senior Iranian military commanders and weapons development sites.

The airstrikes were launched from hundreds of kilometres away, with dozens of fighter jets flying nearly 1,500 km from Israel to Tehran, as confirmed by Israeli Air Force Chief Major General Tomer Bar.

Following the attacks, Iran responded by firing about 100 missiles at Israeli targets. Most of these were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system, with the help of the United States, as confirmed by American defence officials.

Nuclear Facilities Targeted

Here is the list of major nuclear locations in Iran that were reportedly hit during the Israeli airstrikes:

1. Natanz Enrichment Facility

Located 135 miles southeast of Tehran, Natanz is Iran’s main nuclear enrichment site. It houses thousands of centrifuges used to enrich uranium, which is a key component for building nuclear weapons.

2. Fordo Enrichment Facility

The Fordo plant, around 60 miles southwest of Tehran, is built deep inside a mountain to protect it from air attacks. It has been a critical location in Iran’s nuclear programme.

3. Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center