Published 22:27 IST, January 20th 2025
LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration As 47th President Of The United States In Pictures
President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. His inauguration ceremony will take place inside the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 12:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST).
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Donald Trump Inauguration As 47th President Of The United States In Pictures | Image: X, Republic
Trump Inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump have arrived at the White House, where they were welcomed by outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ahead of the oath ceremony. Trump will take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol at 10:30 PM (IST).
Stay tuned to Republic World LIVE for real-time updates on Donald Trump's inauguration and all the key moments from this historic event.
22:25 IST, January 20th 2025
President-elect Donald Trump has entered the Rotunda
President-elect Donald Trump arrives in US Capitol Rotunda room, Washington DC for his inauguration as the 47th US President
Updated 22:27 IST, January 20th 2025