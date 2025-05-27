Horrendous, We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop: Eyewitness On Liverpool Car Ramming Incident

Police, emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade, in Liverpool | Image: AP

Liverpool: One person, a driver has been arrested after a car hit a huge crowd during a trophy parade of Liverpool City’s English Premier League title celebrations on Monday evening. According to police, several people are said to be injured in the attack.

The incident took place on Water Street, which was in close proximity to the place where the fans were celebrating trophy celebrations. According to an eyewitness account, the incident was horrendous.

Another eyewitness, identified as Harry Rashid, who was attending the parade along with his wife, son and two daughters, said the car hit people and dragged them about 10 feet.

“It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car,” he added.

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing chaotic scenes in Liverpool after the car rammed an overwhelming crowds as fans were celebrating team's victory.

English Premier League first statement on Liverpool car attack

The English Premier League issued a statement after the incident saying they were shocked. “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.”

“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident,” it said.

“We are currently dealing with reports of an RTC in Liverpool city centre. We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Mon 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male detained,” it added.

The Merseyside Police has asked people not to speculate circumstances related to today's incident.

In a statement on X, they wrote, “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre. We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.”

In another post, the police said, “We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Horrific video shows car ramming into crowd in Liverpool

As police and civic authorities monitor situation, several videos have appeared on social media showing the moment when the car rammed into the crowd as hundreds were celebrating English Premier League's victory.

One of the videos showed a grey minivan hitting at least one pedestrian and then ramming further into a larger crowd.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement saying he was apprised of the matter and thanked police for their quick response.