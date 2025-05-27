Horrific Footage Shows Exact Moment When Car Rams Into Crowd During Liverpool Parade

Liverpool: A joyous celebration in Liverpool turned into chaos when a car rammed into crowd during the Premier League victory parade, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred on Water Street, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC’s championship win.

Liverpool Victory Parade Turns Chaotic as Car Rams Into Crowd

Disturbing CCTV and social media footage captured the moment of impact, showing the car recklessly driving through the crowd, knocking down pedestrians before being surrounded and stopped by police. Viral video shows panic and screams, as fans rushed to help the injured.

Liverpool Parade Video

Car Driver Detained

Merseyside Police has detained a man at the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

Liverpool Victory Parade Tragedy

Liverpool FC’s victory parade, which featured stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, had drawn tens of thousands of supporters. However, the incident overshadowed the celebrations, leaving fans in shock.

British PM Tweeted

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “appalling”, expressing concern for the victims. Liverpool FC stated that they are in direct contact with authorities and are monitoring the situation closely.