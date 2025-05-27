Liverpool Scenes Appalling: UK PM Keir Starmer After Car Hits English Premier League Trophy Parade

Liverpool: Keir Starmer also extended gratitude to the police and emergency services, praising their “swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.” | Image: X

Liverpool Update: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday condemned the car attack in Liverpool, describing the scenes as "appalling" in a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling, my thoughts are with all those injured or affected,” Starmer wrote.

He also extended gratitude to the police and emergency services, praising their “swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.”

The Prime Minister added that he is being kept informed of all developments and urged the public to allow law enforcement the necessary space to carry out their investigation.

What Happened During the Liverpool Parade?

A car shockingly hit several pedestrians during Liverpool City's English Premier League title celebrations in the city centre on Monday evening, leaving the entire scene in chaos. The collision occurred on Water Street, where crowds had gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC's league title victory. The eyewitnesses described the scene as "appalling" and "horrible," with several people injured in the incident.

As per reports, Harry Rashid, who was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters, recounted the terrifying moment when the car began ramming people just 10 feet away from him. "It was extremely fast," Rashid said. "Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car." Rashid described how the car struck its initial victims, came to a halt, and then the crowd charged the vehicle, smashing its windows. However, the driver didn't stop there - he put his foot down again and plowed through the rest of the crowd, leaving a trail of destruction and injuries in his wake.