‘Living Nostradamus’ Issues Chilling Predictions Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions; Should India Be Worried?

New Delhi: Athos Salomé, a Brazilian psychic known as the ‘Living Nostradamus,’ has made a chilling forecast about the onset of World War III. The 38-year-old, who claims to have predicted big events like the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, suggests that the world may soon be on the brink of a major conflict. According to Salomé, this crisis will likely be sparked by sabotage and hybrid warfare, with troubling geopolitical trends unfolding around the globe.

His warning comes at a time when global tensions are intensifying, and his predictions have drawn attention from both geopolitical experts and the public. Salomé points to several recent incidents that, in his view, form a concerning pattern. One such event was the damage to an undersea fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden in January, which prompted Swedish authorities to launch an investigation into possible sabotage. This followed an incident in December when Finnish authorities intercepted a Russian oil tanker suspected of causing damage to the Estlink 2 power line and telecom cables connecting Finland and Estonia.

Salomé referred to these incidents as part of what he believes to be an "invisible war" taking place in the Baltic Sea. These disturbances have triggered security concerns among NATO members, leading the alliance to enhance security protocols and encouraging the European Union to adopt measures to protect vital infrastructure from further threats.

The psychic stressed on the severity of these disruptions, explaining that damage to submarine cables, key components of modern communication infrastructure, could result in widespread digital blackouts, severely disrupting military operations and destabilizing economies. These vulnerabilities pose particular risks to countries heavily dependent on digital connectivity, including India.

Drawing historical parallels, Salomé suggested that seemingly isolated events can serve as catalysts for larger conflicts. He pointed out that the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand led to World War I, and the invasion of Poland triggered World War II. In addition, Salomé warned of escalating tensions in the South China Sea, predicting that the ongoing rivalry between China and the United States could soon lead to direct confrontation, as global powers position themselves for potential conflict.

For India, these geopolitical developments could present a multifaceted challenge. As an emerging global power, India has a strategic interest in the South China Sea and is carefully monitoring the situation in the Baltic region due to its reliance on global trade routes. India’s relationships with both the US and China will be crucial in determining how it responds to these growing tensions.

Salomé’s warning also highlights the increasing significance of hybrid warfare, in which cyberattacks and sabotage play an increasingly prominent role. In the digital age, nations are more vulnerable to non-traditional forms of warfare, which, despite not involving conventional military tactics, can have devastating consequences for national security and economic stability.