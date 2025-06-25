Localised Radioactive, Chemical Release Inside Iran’s Nuclear facilities After B-2 bombings, Suspects IAEA

Tehran: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that according to their assessment, there has been some localised radioactive as well as chemical release inside the affected facilities that contained nuclear material mainly uranium enriched to varying degrees but there has been no report of increased off-site radiation levels.

The remarks by the Atomic Energy Agency has been made in a letter to Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Abbas Araghchi as it proposed a meeting with agency’s Director General Grossi and stressed upon working together.

“Resuming cooperation with the IAEA is key to a successful diplomatic agreement to finally resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear activities. I’ve written to Foreign Minister Araghchi stressing the importance of us working together and proposing to meet soon,” Director General Grossi said.

IAEA ready to review extent of damage at Iran's nuclear site

IAEA inspectors have remained in Iran throughout the conflict and are ready to start working as soon as possible, going back to the country’s nuclear sites and verifying the inventories of nuclear material – including more than 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent - which they last verified a few days before the Israeli air strikes began on 13 June, the agency's letter read.

Nuclear sites should never be attacked during a conflict, says IAEA

Even though the conflict interrupted safeguards inspections in the country, the IAEA has been closely monitoring the impact of the military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Arak, Esfahan, Fordow and Natanz as well as the possible consequences for human health and the environment, based on relevant information received from Iran’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

“As I have repeatedly stated – before and during the conflict – nuclear facilities should never be attacked due to the very real risk of a serious radiological accident,” Director General Grossi said.

“During these attacks, we have seen extensive damage at several nuclear sites in Iran, including its uranium conversion and enrichment facilities. Our assessment is that there has been some localised radioactive as well as chemical release inside the affected facilities that contained nuclear material – mainly uranium enriched to varying degrees – but there has been no report of increased off-site radiation levels,” he said.

Still, the IAEA is aware of concerns in the region regarding any radiological consequences as a result of the strikes on nuclear facilities.

“Based on the data available to us, the IAEA can provide assurances that there has been no radiological impact to the population and the environment in neighbouring countries. Crucially in terms of nuclear safety, Iran’s research and power reactors were not targeted,” Director General Grossi said.

IAEA identifies additional impact points at Fordow, Natanz nuclear sites in Iran

In addition to the detailed assessment that Director General Grossi provided to the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, the IAEA has identified additional impact points at nuclear sites at Fordow and Natanz as a result of strikes carried out before today’s announcements on the situation in Iran.

Regarding the additional strikes to Fordow that were reported early on Monday – after the U.S. bombing of the facility early on Sunday – the IAEA assesses that access roads close to the underground facility and one of its entrances were hit.