Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Ceremony

Dhaka: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, in Dhaka on February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

The Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations, the MEA statement read. As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate from the people.

The representation comes as the newly elected government of Bangladesh is set to take oath on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament. Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has invited leaders of 13 countries, including China, India, and Pakistan, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet, Prothom Alo reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the list of invited countries so far includes China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, Prothom Alo reported. Ahead of the ceremony, BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited.

He underscored the party's inclusive foreign policy vision, "friends to all, malice to none". Addressing reporters in Dhaka, Milan said, "I don't know exactly what they're doing, but hopefully they'll invite everyone. I don't know exactly, but he (PM Modi) should be invited. It's general courtesy. The organisers will do it. I hope the whole world will be with us."

Highlighting the party's broader stance on international relations, he added, “Friends to all, malice to none.” Meanwhile, the BNP acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following the party's sweeping victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections earlier this month.

In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for PM Modi's message and recognition of its leadership. "Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgement of Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process."

The party further underscored its commitment to democratic governance and national development. “Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens.” Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, the BNP signalled its intent to work closely with New Delhi in the coming years.

“We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other's concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region.” Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Tarique Rahman after the BNP's electoral triumph. In his message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated Rahman on steering the party to a decisive mandate.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership.” "India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals. @trahmanbnp @bdbnp78"

The 2026 Bangladeshi general election, held on 12 February 2026, marked a major political shift as the first election after the 2024 mass protests that ousted long-time leader Sheikh Hasina. The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, won a landslide majority in the 300-seat parliament, securing well over the 151 seats needed to form a government and positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate.