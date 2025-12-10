London Police Search Leaves Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in an Awkward Moment

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had an uncomfortable moment in London when police stopped and searched his vehicle outside the UK Foreign Office. A video of the incident, first shared by a Pakistani journalist, spread quickly on social media.

In the clip, London police officers can be seen checking the car carefully while Naqvi sits inside, looking on. The search appeared routine for a high‑security area, but the situation still looked awkward, especially for a minister on an official visit. Many online viewers found the scene surprising, given Naqvi’s senior position back home.

Naqvi is in the UK to discuss the possible extradition of individuals wanted in Pakistan, including Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja. His meeting at the Foreign Office was part of these talks.

British police reportedly checked the vehicle for explosives, drugs, and other restricted items. While such checks are normal in sensitive zones, the optics were not great for Naqvi. Many social media users noted that it was unusual to see a top minister being treated like any other visitor - a reminder that foreign security forces don’t always roll out special treatment.

Advertisement

The incident also raised questions about Pakistan’s diplomatic standing and the strength of its internal institutions. Social media reactions were quick and often humorous. Some users joked about what the police might have been looking for, while others wondered why Naqvi’s security arrangements seemed so weak.

So far, neither the UK government nor Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has issued a formal statement.