London's Iconic Michelin-Star Indian Restaurant Veeraswamy May Shut Down: Check Best Dishes, Most Famous Diners

London: Veeraswamy, the iconic Indian restaurant in London, may soon be shutting down, just months before celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read to know about the best dishes of this Michelin-star restaurant and the most popular diners who have been here…

Veeraswamy, London's Iconic Michelin-Star Indian Restaurant May Close Soon

Veeraswamy, an Indian restaurant started by an Anglo-Indian ex-army officer Edward Palmer and an Indian princess, that has been in London, United Kingdom for 99 years, may soon shut down. The restaurant, which has been serving multiple Indian cuisines since 1926 and also received a Michelin star in 2016, is fighting for its survival.

The Crown Estate, which owns Victory House on London’s renowned Regent Street, has declined to renew the lease for Veeraswamy, the Michelin-starred restaurant located near Piccadilly Circus. As the June deadline approaches, the restaurant's owners are facing challenges in securing a new location. The Crown Estate has stated that the lease cannot be extended due to forthcoming plans to refurbish and modernize the office spaces within the listed building that houses the historic restaurant.

Pic Credit: https://www.veeraswamy.com/

Best Dishes of Veeraswamy, London's Oldest Indian Restaurant

Founded by former Army officer who was an Anglo-Indian, Edward Palmer and an Indian princess in 1926, Veeraswamy, was named after the former's grandmother's name. Bringing together the cultures and cuisines of the different regions of India, Veeraswamy served dishes from Kashmir, Punjab, Lucknow and Goa.

Pic Credit: https://www.veeraswamy.com/

The best dishes of the Michelin-star Indian restaurant in London include Mulligatawny Soup, Princess Noorani Lamb Chops, Patiala Shahi Raan Encroute, Travencore Prawn Curry, Chicken Makhani Masala, Champaran Lamb (Roganjosh of Bihar), Paneer Gulzar, Hyderabad Biryani, Tandoori Green Prawns, Calcutta Beetroot Croquette, Scottish Grilled Scallops with Coconut and Mango Salsa, Crab Cake, Raj Kachori, and Kaala Jaam.

Most Famous Diners of 99-Year-Old Michelin Star Restaurant Veeraswamy

The iconic restaurant has been visited by the biggest names from across the world. The most famous diners at the Michelin-star restaurant include former UK PM Winston Churchill, actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin, Australian politician Ian McCahon Sinclair, former Indian PMs Jawaharlal Nehru & Indira Gandhi, American actor Marlon Brando, Princess Anne, actor Yul Brynner, British actor Laurence Olivier and King Abdullah of Jordan among others.