London's Largest Jewish Supermarket Devastated by Fire Months After Stabbing Incident in the Same Area

A massive fire ripped through London’s largest kosher supermarket early Wednesday morning, sending thick plumes of black smoke over the northwest neighborhood of Golders Green and triggering an emergency response from around 100 firefighters.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) received over 56 panicked emergency calls starting at 6:47 a.m. regarding a blaze at Kosher Kingdom on Golders Green Road. Fifteen fire engines rushed to the scene to contain the flames, which broke out in a ground-floor shop and a rear storage area of the three-story building.

While firefighters battle the remaining hot spots, local authorities have urged residents to keep their doors and windows shut due to heavy smoke, and major road closures remain in place.

Fortunately, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

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While officials state that it is far too early to determine exactly how the fire started, the incident has immediately sent shockwaves through London’s Jewish community.

Golders Green has been tense following a string of recent arson attacks targeting local synagogues and Jewish community sites.

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The neighborhood was already on high alert after a violent stabbing in late April left two Jewish men hospitalized. That attack, which the government condemned as a "vile act of terrorism," prompted the UK to raise its national threat level to "severe."