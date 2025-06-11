Los Angeles Imposes Curfew After Violent Protests, Looting and Arson Over Immigration Raids

LA: A night curfew has been announced in several areas of downtown Los Angeles starting Tuesday after days of violent protests. The protests began following immigration raids ordered by the Trump administration. Mayor Karen Bass said the curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 6 am and may continue for a few more days. She clarified that the curfew will not apply to residents and those working in the affected areas.

Tension Between Trump and California Government

US President Donald Trump recently ordered over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to be sent to California. Mayor Bass criticised this decision and said that Trump is interfering in the state's affairs. While addressing the media, she said, "People have asked me what the Marines are going to do when they get here. That is a good question, I have no idea."

Mayor Bass Says Raids Must Stop

Bass said that the real solution to stop the ongoing violence is for the Trump administration to immediately end the immigration raids. She also said that the Los Angeles Police Department needs help but not from the federal forces. The protests started after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials conducted raids last Friday at a Home Depot parking lot and a garment factory, arresting over 40 immigrants.

California Considers Legal Action Against Trump