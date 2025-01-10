Published 22:34 IST, January 10th 2025
Los Angeles Imposes Night-Time Curfew As Wildfires Rage On
Los Angeles Imposes Night-Time Curfew As Wildfires Rage On | Image: AP
Los Angeles: The Los Angeles administration has imposed a night-time curfew in the city amidst raging concerns regarding wildfire. According to the reports, the curfew has been especially imposed in the areas grappling with wildfire.
