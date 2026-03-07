'Loser Of Middle East': Trump Says Iran Has Lost For 1st Time In 1000 Years To Its Neighbours | Image: File

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that Iran has lost for the first time in 1,000 years to its Middle Eastern neighbours. This comes after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to the Gulf countries for launching attacks on them amid the ongoing war with US and Israel.

‘Iran Has Surrendered…’

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that Iran has “apologised and surrendered” to its Middle East neighbours following days of intense military escalation involving the United States and Israel. In a strongly worded statement, Trump said that Iran had promised it would “not shoot at them anymore”, attributing the shift to what he described as relentless American and Israeli attacks.

Trump alleged that Tehran had ambitions to “take over and rule the Middle East,” adding that the current situation marked the first time in “thousands of years” that Iran had lost to surrounding regional powers. He further claimed that Iranian representatives had thanked him directly, saying, “Thank you President Trump,” to which he claimed to have responded, “You’re welcome."

‘Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard’

Trump also warned Iran that it will be hit “very hard” today. He added that Iran is no longer the “bully of the Middle East”, instead it is the “loser of the Middle East” and will be so for many decades until they surrender or completely collapse.

Here is the full post of Trump:

The war has entered its eight day today.