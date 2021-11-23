15th Biennial Trilateral Coast Guard Exercise Between India, Maldives & Sri Lanka Underway

The 15th edition of the biennial Trilateral Exercise 'Dosti' between the Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka is taking place in the Maldives from November 20 to November 24, according to an official statement released by the MEA on November 22, Monday. The Indian Coast Guard vessels (ICGS) Vajra and Apoorva, as well as the Sri Lanka Coast Guard vessel SLCGS Suraksha, have arrived in the Maldives for the drill, according to the announcement. It went on to say that throughout the last 10 years, exercises and drills have concentrated on giving aid in marine accidents, eliminating sea pollution, and the Coast Guard's protocol and conduct during emergencies such as oil spills.

The official statement remarked, "the aim of India-Maldives-Sri Lanka Trilateral Exercise 'Dosti' is to further fortify the friendship, enhance the mutual operational capability, and exercise interoperability and to build cooperation between the Coast Guards of Maldives, India and Sri Lanka."

Notably, this year commemorates the 30th anniversary of the exercise's inception. The Indian and Maldives Coast Guards launched Exercise Dosti in 1991. Sri Lanka participated in the drill for the first time in 2012, according to the announcement. In 1991, the Indian and Maldives Coast Guards launched Exercise Dosti. In 2012, Sri Lanka became the first country to participate in the exercise.

In presence of Defence Minister, INS Visakhapatnam commissioned into Indian Navy

Moreover, on Sunday, the Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam was formally commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The INS Visakhapatnam is a stealth-guided missile destroyer with the P15B designation. The Indian Navy's in-house design organisation, Directorate of Naval Design, created the ship, which was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.

On this occasion, Singh lauded the Indian Navy's efforts to create indigenous ships. Rajnath got his first look at the battleship and was briefed by Naval officers on its attributes. He praised the Indian Navy's efforts to achieve self-sufficiency, describing the Navy's order for 39 of the 41 ships and submarines from Indian shipyards as proof of their dedication to achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' He went on to say that the Indian Navy's involvement is critical because India is part of the Indo-Pacific route. Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, and other top defence officers were present during the ceremony.

