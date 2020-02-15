4D Results For Feb 15: Check Out The 4D Singapore Lottery Results Right Here!

4-Digits aka 4D is a lottery that is played in countries like Germany, Malaysia and Singapore. Here, we are covering the 4D results for the Singapore region. The next 4D draw is scheduled today at 06:30 pm SGT. Today, the live draw will start at 6:30 pm while the results will be available here starting from 6:45 pm onwards. Be sure to check back this space or the Singapore pools website for the live results.

4D Singapore: How to play 4D lottery

The Singapore 4D lottery is played by selecting a 4 digit number from 0000 to 9999. The minimum cost of a bet starts from $1 and the draws take place each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 6.30 pm local time zone. 23 sets of winning 4D numbers are then drawn over five categories of the prize.

4D prize pattern

If the person playing for the 4D lottery has placed their bets on any of the 23 winning numbers, then they will win a prize. The prize amount depends on any of the categories of your bet, the bet amount as well as the type of bet you played for. Check out this prize table for an overview of the prize amount for every $1 Singaporean dollars that you bet.

The last 4D draw occurred on February 12 with the draw number as 4537. The first prize was for 8184, second prize for 9611 and the third prize for 2999 Singaporean dollars. There are special/starter prizes along with some consolation prizes as well. The next draw will occur today at 6.30 pm today on February 15 according to the local time zone of Singapore. The prize money is also expected to be the same as compared to that of the February 12's draw.

