Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For August 18, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries of South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day according to expected sales and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for August 18, 2020

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily lotto results

August 17 2020 Results: 13, 14, 15, 24, 31

Prize winners: 81,740

Prize Money: R989,192.60

August 16 2020 results: 09, 25, 27, 28, 34

Prize winners: 57,579

Prize Money: R685,536.60

August 15 2020 Results: 10,34, 21, 24, 16

Prize winners: 81,676

Prize Money: R1,051,438.20

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R200,000 and R1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. When the draw takes place, five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).

