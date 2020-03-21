Mega Millions Lottery Numbers For March 20, 2020; Check Winning Results

Mega Millions Lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the U.S. This lottery is conducted in several states of North America. But many state jurisdictions do not participate in this lottery. So residents from those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction. Many state jurisdictions reportedly also allow players to purchase lottery tickets online.

Mega Millions Lottery winning numbers for March 20, 2020 for 11 p.m. ET

The Mega Million Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 11 p.m. ET. Check for the final results in some time.

Mega Millions lottery game happens every Tuesday and Friday. The last game took place on March 17, 2020. The jackpot prize during the last Mega Millions lottery was $90 million and the cash option was $71.3 million. Now the prize for Friday's lottery is $96 million and the cash option is for $76 million.

Mega Millions Lottery Previous Winners

Mega Millions lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on Tuesday night i.e. March 17, 2020. The winning numbers were 20, 27. 28, 58, and 59. The Mega Ball was 25. The jackpot prize was $90 million and the cash option was for $71.3 million. Nobody won the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday hence the prize for the upcoming lottery on Friday March 20, 2020 at 11 p.m. E.T. has reached $96 million with a cash option of $76 million.

How to play Mega Millions game?

If you are interested in playing the Mega Millions lottery you need to purchase a ticket from a licensed lottery retailer.

This lottery ticket should be purchased one to two hours before the lottery is drawn.

Ticket sales deadlines vary according to jurisdiction.

After purchasing the lottery, you need to choose five numbers from one to 70 for the white balls. After choosing five white balls numbers you need to choose one number from one and 25 numbers for the gold Mega Ball.

Players have the option of choosing the number themselves or the lottery terminal will select them randomly for the player.

What is the cost of the Mega Millions Lottery ticket?

The price of the Mega Millions ticket is $2.00 per play. You can also add the Megaplier to the Mega Millions lottery ticket by additionally paying $1. The Megaplier number is randomly selected just before the draw and it will range from X2, X3, X4, or X5. If a player wins a prize using the Megaplier their prize will be multiplied. The Megaplier number is chosen from a pool of 15 balls. Five of these balls are marked with X2, six with X3, three with X4, and just one of them has X5.

