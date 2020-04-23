Powerball Lottery 1249 Results For April 23, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Quick links:
The Powerball lottery is conducted in the country of Australia. The Powerball lottery in Australia is presented every Thursday and is a weekly lotto game. The Australian Powerball lottery presents an opportunity to win approximately AUD 60 million!
For the Australian Powerball results that will be announced on Thursday, April 23, 2020, the jackpot prize is approximately AUD 60 million. The draw will be announced today at 8:30 pm AEST and the winning number will be updated shortly.
The winning numbers for April 16, 2020, game were (in numerical order) 8, 12, 15, 18, 19, 24 and 25. Powerball number was 18. The winning numbers for April 9, 2020, were (in numerical order) 2, 4, 12, 18, 19, 27 and 34. Powerball number was 11. The winning numbers for April 2, 2020, were (in numerical order) 1, 3, 14, 17, 19, 22 and 26. Powerball number was 18.
To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes 1 to 20 number. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrel that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select 1 from 1 to 20 numbers.
The winner for the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.
Anyone player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants.
