Powerball Lottery 1249 Results For April 23, 2020 - Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is conducted in the country of Australia. The Powerball lottery in Australia is presented every Thursday and is a weekly lotto game. The Australian Powerball lottery presents an opportunity to win approximately AUD 60 million!

Powerball Australia winning numbers for tonight, April 23, 2020 – Lottery Number 1249

For the Australian Powerball results that will be announced on Thursday, April 23, 2020, the jackpot prize is approximately AUD 60 million. The draw will be announced today at 8:30 pm AEST and the winning number will be updated shortly.

Also Read | Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For April 22, 2020; Winning Results

Australian Powerball previous results

The winning numbers for April 16, 2020, game were (in numerical order) 8, 12, 15, 18, 19, 24 and 25. Powerball number was 18. The winning numbers for April 9, 2020, were (in numerical order) 2, 4, 12, 18, 19, 27 and 34. Powerball number was 11. The winning numbers for April 2, 2020, were (in numerical order) 1, 3, 14, 17, 19, 22 and 26. Powerball number was 18.

Also Read | Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For April 22, 2020; Winning Numbers

How to play Powerball lotto game?

To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes 1 to 20 number. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrel that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select 1 from 1 to 20 numbers.

Also Read | UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For April 22, 2020; Tonight’s Winning Numbers

Cost of the Australian Powerball ticket and Jackpot price

The winner for the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.

Who can play the Australian Powerball lottery?

Anyone player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants.

Interesting Facts about Australian Powerball Lottery

First draw - May 23, 1996 Highest Jackpot - AUD 150 million on September 19, 2019 Odds of winning Powerball Jackpot - 1 in 134,490,400 Odds of winning any prize - 1 in 44 Game format over the years: Prior to March 2013 - 5/45 Regular Balls, 1/45 Powerball

After March 2013 and before April 13, 2018 - 6/40 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

April 13, 2018 onwards - 7/35 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball Some differences between Australian Powerball and the American Powerball Australian version has 20 Powerballs while its American counterpart has 26

Lottery prizes in the USA are taxed, while Australian Powerball winners have to pay no taxes

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For April 22, 2020 - Winning Numbers