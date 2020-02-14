The Debate
Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 14: Check Winning Numbers

Lottery News

Set for Life lottery winner gets a total sum of AU $20000 monthly injection into their bank for 20 years. Read more about the Set For Life lottery results

set for life

The National Lottery which is popularly known as Set For Life Lottery could be a very influential addition to your bank balance that might just set an individual for life. The lottery winner gets a total sum of AU $20,000 cash injection into their bank accounts every month for 30 years could be a life-changing win for one and the friends and family members around him. The Set For Life tickets is easily available online or one could visit authorised retailers’ store that is spread across the whole of Australia. Set For Life’s daily cut off time for sales is 9:00 pm AEST. Results for today, February 14, 2020 are out!

Set for life results

How to play the Set For Life lottery 

Players must match eight main balls from a selection Set For life numbers to win the top prize. with another seven Set For Life lottery results have a number of cash amounts for matching the winning set For Life number combination and two Bonus Numbers. A full line of ten numbers is selected for a single draw. Ticket holders can manually choose their own lines and Set for Life Numbers or have them automatically generated through the QuickSET system, which acts like a Lucky Dip or Quick Pick in different lottery games. The minimum ticket price in South Australia is $8.25 and $8.40 elsewhere. Each ticket provides players with two sets of Set For Life numbers that are entered in draws for seven consecutive days.  Here are the previous Set For Life results. 

Previous Set For Life results and numbers

Set For Life results are out: Here are the Set For Life numbers and lottery results

  Image credits: Australia National Lottery website

Set for Life prizes

  • Eight main numbers - $20,000 a month for 20 years
  • Seven main numbers and one Bonus Number - $7,670
  • Seven main numbers  - $725
  • Six main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $110
  • Six main numbers - $30
  • Five main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $19.90
  • Five main numbers - $13.77
  • Four main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $10.03

