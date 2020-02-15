Tattslotto Lottery Australia Result: February 15, 2020, Where To Check?

Tattslotto is one of the most famous lotteries in Australia. The Saturday Tattslotto lottery, on the other hand, is the biggest lotteries of the week which allows players to win an estimated $20 million. Note that timings given here will be based on the Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). Check out when and where one can check the Tattslotto lottery below -

Tattslotto lottery result - February 15, 2020

People interested in knowing the results for Tattslotto Australian lottery can head to their official website - www.Thelott.com to do so. People can draw lotteries till 7:30 PM AEST and the results are then drawn shortly after. The results are shown through a TV broadcast to on regional Australian channels. Every Saturday, random 6 winning numbers along with 2 supplementary numbers are drawn from a total of 45. People can buy their Tattslotto entries from various options like the offline and online stores along with the Lotto mobile app.

How to play?

There are two types of entries while playing the Saturday bumper Tattslotto lotteries names QuickPick and Marked respectively. QuickPick lotteries allow the player to choose how many games he/she would like to play while numbers are randomly generated. Whereas, a marked entry allows the player to mark up to eighteen games. Besides this, advanced entry options allow players to have future draws for up to 10 weeks in advance. Whereas a subscription service is also available which allows people to have draws in every season.

To win the bumper Saturday Tattslotto lottery in Division 1, the player's number needs to match all the other winning six numbers in a single game panel. But, prizes are also given to players who have up to 2 winning numbers plus 2 supplementary numbers in a single game. There are a total of six divisions which allow the players to draw their tickets multiple times during one result.

Image courtesy - The Lotto Australia on Instagram