Thunderball Results For Feb 14: Check Winning Numbers

The National Lottery, which is popularly known as the Thunderball Lottery, is drawn four times a week, which includes Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. There are a total of 9 prizes in every draw that includes prize money of £3 for matching the Thunderball alone to the jackpot of £500,000.

If there is a possibility when multiple people match the five main numbers all the winners are given the Thunderball prize of half a million pounds. One can participate in the Thunderball lottery online or at authorised National Lottery retailers up until 7:30 pm on February 14.

Also Read | Manipur Lottery Results Today 14.02.2020: Singam Vinca Day Lottery Results Live

Also Read | Manipur Lottery Results Today 14.02.2020: Singam Tagetes Morning Lottery Results Live

How to play Thunderball lottery

The first step is to choose your five main numbers from 1-39 and one main Thunderball number from 1-14. You can also decide to pick your own numbers and opt for a Lucky Dip. The participants can also use the number generator to create a random line. Then the next step is to decide how many lines you wish to enter. You can also put in up to seven lines on each play slip, and buy up to 10 play slips at a single instance. It is highly recommended to purchase your ticket before the cutoff time for that draw. The results will be released soon after the cutoff time. Wait for the results to come in. The draws can also be seen online by visiting the Thunderball results page straight after the draw.

Previous Thunderball results and numbers

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Admire | Feb 14 | 4 PM

Also Read | Lottery Sambad Result 14.02.2020: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Tender Morning

Thunderball Lottery Prizes

Match 5 plus Thunderball - £500,000

Match 5 - £5,000

Match 4 plus Thunderball - £250

Match 4 - 100

Match 3 plus Thunderball - £20

Match 3 - £10

Match 2 plus Thunderball - £10

Match 1 plus Thunderball - £5

Match 0 plus Thunderball - £3

Also Read | Manipur Lottery Results Today 14.02.2020: Singam Plumeia Evening Lottery Results Live