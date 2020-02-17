Toto Singapore Lottery Result February 17, 2020: Winning Numbers Out

Toto is a legalised form of lottery sold in Singapore which is known by different name elsewhere. Toto Singapore lottery results for today i.e. February 17 will be out at 6.30 pm. The lottery is held by Singapore Pools and it is the only legal lottery operator in Singapore.

TOTO Singapore results and winning numbers for today, Feb 17 are 17, 19, 23, 30, 42 and 45.

Toto can be purchased from any Singapore Pools outlets across Singapore. The draws are conducted every Monday and Thursday at 18h30 or 6.30 pm (SG time). The profits from Toto go to the Singapore Totalizer Boars which uses the money for charity and other worthy causes.

Toto Lottery: Method of Play

The Toto lottery is played by a buyer who picks at least six numbers, each on a basis of 1 to 49. The winning numbers drawn include six numbers plus an additional number. Three or more winning numbers on a ticket matching the seven numbers drawn qualifies the buyer for a cash prize. The prize money escalates with the increase in numbers method. The maximum allowed matching numbers is seven.

Toto Lottery: Placing of bets

In total there are four different ways to place bets:

Quick Pick : The computer randomly selects 6 numbers from 1 to 49 for the buyer. No bet slip is required for Quick Pick bets.

: The computer randomly selects 6 numbers from 1 to 49 for the buyer. No bet slip is required for Quick Pick bets. Ordinary Bet : The buyer selects 6 numbers from 1 to 49 by marking them on a bet slip.

: The buyer selects 6 numbers from 1 to 49 by marking them on a bet slip. System Bet : The buyer selects 7 to 12 numbers from 1 to 49 by marking on a bet slip. For example, a System 9 bet is a selection of 9 numbers.

: The buyer selects 7 to 12 numbers from 1 to 49 by marking on a bet slip. For example, a System 9 bet is a selection of 9 numbers. System Roll: The buyer selects only 5 numbers from 1 to 49. The 6th number is a guaranteed winning number.

The minimum bet amount is $1.00 per bet ticket. Bets can also be placed by bet amounts. The computer automatically sells the buyer the maximum number of bets for the bet type placed. The balance amount is placed on the next lowest bet type.

