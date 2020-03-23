Singapore Pools Toto Results Today March 23, 2020: Winning Numbers

Toto is the only legalised lottery in Singapore. This lottery is conducted by Singapore Pools. The Toto Lottery tickets can be bought across all lottery outlets in Singapore. It can be also played online. The Toto Lottery Singapore takes place every Monday and Thursday.

Toto Lottery Singapore winning numbers for today March 23, 2020, for 6:30 p.m. SGT

The Toto Singapore Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced at 6:30 p.m. SGT. Check for the final results in some time.

As mentioned earlier the Toto Singapore lottery happens every Monday and Thursday. The top prize in the Toto Lottery is 38% of the prize pool. 54% of sales in each draw will be added to the prize pool. The prize pool in the Toto Lottery Singapore is used for distribution of prizes won during each draw.

Singapore Pools Toto Lottery Previous Winners

Toto Singapore lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on Thursday evening i.e. March 19, 2020. The winning numbers were 8, 19, 27, 33, 37, and 47. The additional number was 18. The jackpot prize for this lottery was $8,856,507. Only one person won the jackpot in Group 1, whereas in Group 2 the winning share was divided among 13 people. The Group 2 share amount was $64,250.

How to play Toto Draw?

The cost of every ordinary bet is $1

In order to play the Toto Lottery, you have to pick six numbers between 1 and 49.

You have to also select one additional number along with these six numbers.

These six numbers can be also assigned by the system roll. The system roll will randomly assign you the numbers.

The time to bet for the lottery ends at 6 p.m. SGT

If the numbers, you chose includes any of the three winning numbers you win a prize.

Your winning prize amount completely depends on the amount of numbers that match the winning numbers.

Prize distribution in the Toto Lottery Singapore

Group 1 – The Group 1 prize is the jackpot prize. The jackpot prize goes to a winner or winners whose six numbers have matched all the winning numbers. The jackpot prize is 38% of the prize pool. The minimum guaranteed prize in Group 1 is $1,000,000 (1 million)

Group 2- The Group 2 prize is for the winner or winners who have matched 5 winning numbers plus the additional number with the winning numbers. The prize in this group is 8% of the prize pool.

Group 3- The Group 3 prize is for winner or winners whose 5 numbers match the winning six numbers. The Group 3 prize id 5.5% of the prize pool.

Group 4 – The Group 4 prize is of 4 winning numbers and one additional number. The Group 3 prize is 3% of the prize pool.

Group 5- The Group 5 prize is for 4 winning numbers and the prize is $50.

Group 6 – The Group 6 prize is 3 winning numbers and one additional number. The prize is $25.

Group 7- The Group 7 prize is for 3 winning numbers. The prize in this group is $10.

If there are multiple winners in Group 1, 2, 3, and 4 then the prize between each of those group winners will be equally divided.

The prize for group 5,6, and 7 are all fixed.

